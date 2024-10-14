For Freshman James Brown, it's a Marathon, Not a Sprint

(Photo by THI)

CHAPEL HILL - James Brown committed to North Carolina in January 2023, nearly 18 months before officially stepping foot on campus as a member of the UNC basketball program. He had time to imagine life as a Tar Heel, from how his name would look on the back of his jersey to the feeling of practicing and playing on the Smith Center floor. Even then, the excitement and nerves of turning his dream into a reality were a lot to overcome upon his arrival in Chapel Hill. “I would say just the amazement of being here, that was the biggest thing, getting over like ‘Wow, I’m at UNC,’” said Brown. “Getting over like the initial nerves, that was kind of it. I don’t think it was really that much of an adjustment process in school or nothing like that.” In the months since joining the program, Brown has transitioned his learning curve to the court, looking to crack a spot in the rotation alongside Jalen Washington, Ven Allen-Lubin, Jae'Lyn Withers, and Ty Claude. And, like every college basketball player, Brown had his “welcome to college” moment. It wasn’t witnessing a high-flying dunk or an ankle-breaking crossover, but a subtle yet noticeable play on the block. Brown was tasked with guarding Washington down low, where the junior big man successfully converted a turnaround jumper off of his right shoulder, a play by which Brown wasn’t used to being victimized.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment, especially like in the post, getting used to people just hitting you straight in your chest, being able to take certain hits, and being able to give that same back." UNC Forward James Brown

Coming from Link Academy, the same high school Elliot Cadeau attended, Brown has played against some of the most highly touted recruits, but the intricacies of the college game, particularly the physicality, have been his focus. “It’s been a little bit of an adjustment, especially like in the post, getting used to people just hitting you straight in your chest, being able to take certain hits, and being able to give that same back,” said Brown He also cited UNC’s expeditious offense, a focal point for head coach Hubert Davs this season, as a challenge in his transition. “We’re playing really fast this year so I’m not really used to playing at a pace this fast so I feel like just kind of adjusting to the pace, trying to pick and choose my spots, [and] kind of learning the college game,” said Brown. “That’s definitely been my approach.” The learning curve has been there for Brown, but his veteran teammates, particularly reigning ACC Player of the Year, RJ Davis, have noticed his work ethic and drive to improve. “One thing that I love about him is his eagerness and his competitive edge,” said Davis. “He's always willing to learn, but he is always willing to compete. Even if he makes mistakes, he's going to do it by going hard. James has been great.” For the 6-foot-10 center, adjusting to the Tar Heels’ fast-paced offense and life as a big man down low is a marathon, not a sprint. Brown is not expected to come in and log major minutes a game as a freshman for UNC, and he understands he’s not in line to receive a lot of touches on the block either.

UNC freshman forward James Brown getting instructions from head coach Hubert Davis in practice. (Photo by Carolina Basketball/Twitter/X)