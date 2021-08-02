Forcing More Turnovers The Mandate For Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Forcing turnovers has been a bit of an issue for North Carolina dating back to its 11-win season in 2015. That year, the Tar Heels registered 26 takeaways while giving up the ball 18 times on their way to winning the Coastal Division and landing in the top-10 for two weeks late in the season. They were ranked in each of the final 11 polls finishing the campaign at No. 15. Since, however, UNC has turned over the football 86 times while forcing just 78 turnovers for a minus-eight in that crucial department. Carolina is 30-33 over the last five seasons, including 7-6 in 2019 and 8-4 last year in Mack Brown’s second year back in Chapel Hill. So, among several major points of emphasis this past spring and the offseason has been to improve at forcing more turnovers. Success and failure in the win/loss column is often directly linked to this vital part of the game. “Teams that win all the games usually have a plus 22 or plus-23 turnover ratio,” Brown said. “That makes the difference in whether you win or lose, so obviously it’s very important. We saw them come in bunches, and sometimes you’ll get seven of them in a row and then you’ll go three games and not get any.” In Brown’s first season back in 2019, the Tar Heels were actually plus-eight in this department, which included a 14-7 interception discrepancy and 6-5 in fumbles lost, with both figures going in UNC’s favor. Last fall, however, the Heels were even with their opposition in interceptions with eight apiece and lost two more fumbles – five-to-three – than their opponents. They took care of the ball with just 13 overall turnovers but forced only 11. “I think the first thing to do to create turnovers is you have to stop the run,” defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said. “And I think when we were consistent at stopping the run, we caused more turnovers.

Jay Bateman says there's no secret to what his team must do to force more turnovers. (Jenna Miller/THI)

“There's no secret sauce, right? So, I think it starts with being better in the run game. And I think, when you’re better in the run game and the pass game becomes something (opponents) have to do, and then on defense you're anticipating the pass game, I think the ability to cause interceptions and cause fumbles increases dramatically.” Defending national champion Alabama finished last season No. 18 in turnover margin while national runner-up Ohio State was No. 3. The other two playoff teams, Clemson and Notre Dame, were Nos. 22 and 30, respectively. National upstart Indiana was No. 10. This obviously isn’t lost on the staff, but the players get it, too. In addition, they have heard time and again what must be done to enhance their chances at putting opponents in more peril when it comes to protecting the ball. Junior defensive back Don Chapman, who started the last two seasons at safety but was moved to nickel this past spring, said having a more experienced group on the defensive side of the ball should tick-up the turnover numbers. Knowledge, he says, is also a key. “It was a big thing of not knowing what we were doing at times because we were all in different spots and we weren’t able to process it as fast,” Chapman said. “Now that we’re able to process it, we’ve got guys in position who actually know what we’re doing and are able to play faster and play smart. “And when you’re playing fast, that’s when you’re able to make plays.” Add to that more depth on that side of the ball should also help the Heels generate more miscues by their opponents. The Heels have lacked necessary depth up front for years but that started changing last fall. They are expected to take a giant step forward up front again and could have a veritable bounty along the defensive line. Brown said he hopes they can rotate three full front lines, which is nine different players. With the emergence of junior Jahlil Taylor this past spring and what true freshmen Jahvaree Ritzie and Keeshawn Silver can provide, the staff may achieve that.



If UNC is to force more turnovers this season, the bigs up front must first do their jobs. (USA Today)