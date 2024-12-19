Former ECU DL CJ Mims Transferring to UNC

North Carolina has bolstered its defensive line via the transfer portal, this time in the form of East Carolina’s CJ Mims. The Vanceboro, NC native took to social media on Wednesday, announcing his decision to transfer to Chapel Hill.

Mims, who has two years of eligibility remaining, previously committed to Wake Forest on Dec. 15 before the departure of longtime Demon Deacon head coach Dave Clawson.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Mims recorded 23 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. Across three seasons with the Pirates, the 6-foot-2, 296 pound lineman appeared in 25 games, amassing 37 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, and two sacks,.

A 3-Star recruit in the class of 2022, Mims was courted by UNC, but ultimately never earned an offer from the Tar Heels as a high school prospect.

Under Head Coach Bill Belichick, Mims becomes the fifth addition for North Carolina from the transfer portal, joining Delaware transfer Melkart Abou-Jaoude along the defensive line.

