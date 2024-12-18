Former Gamecock TE Connor Cox Transferring to UNC

Connor Cox, a tight end who spent the last two seasons at South Carolina, is transferring to North Carolina, he announced Wednesday via social media.

Cox, who played in five games in 2023 and just four this season, has three years of eligibility remaining.

He caught one pass for nine yards and a touchdown this season for the Gamecocks playing 21 snaps. He logged 19 snaps in 2023 for a total of 40 on offense and 23 plays on special teams.

Cox was scheduled to visit NC State earlier this week but cancelled the visit and went to Chapel Hill instead Tuesday. He visited Michigan State on Monday.

At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Cox was a 3-star prospect in high school attending The Bolles School. UNC’s previous staff did not offer him in high school.

