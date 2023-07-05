Through July 6th, 20 percent off all Edibles on http://rogueshop.com . We have two new edibles Delta 9 Live Rosin 25 mg gummies all natural no solvents and our new strongest gummies are now up and they are 275 mg Delta 8 gummies. Discount Code: UNC20

Class of 2026 linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder who earned an offer from North Carolina on June 22.

Listed as an athlete by Rivals, but a linebacker who gets some snaps on offense at right end, Davis attends Weddington High School in Matthews, NC. Among his other offers include from NC State, Boston College, Duke, and Virginia Tech.

The son of former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis, who played for the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Redskins from 2005-2020, Davis’ recruitment is beginning to take off.

THI spoke to Davis Jr. on Saturday afternoon to get his reaction to the offer: