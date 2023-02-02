CHAPEL HILL – Former Tar Heel wing Jason Capel felt disrespected Wednesday night, and he let anyone in his vicinity know it following Pittsburgh’s 65-64 victory over North Carolina at the Smith Center.

Capel, who worked for his older brother as an assistant with the Panthers, felt slighted by UNC’s game-advance graphic it tweeted earlier in the day. The image featured is of Tar Heels walk-on guard Creighton Lebo, who wears number 25, as did Capel when he played for the Heels from 1998-2002.

A source associated with UNC said after the game the tweet is what had Capel upset, leading to him yelling at some fans before heading into the tunnel to the locker room. But it didn’t end there.

Capel stood outside Pitt’s locker room ranting and yelling about being disrespected, also saying “Pittsburgh tough” won the game. Some Pitt players also yelled about “Pittsburgh tough.” A writer who covers Pitt was standing mere feet from Capel in the hallway and tweeted verbatim what the former Carolina captain said:

“Y’all gonna disrespect me? All I did for this program? Y’all gonna boo me? I held this shit together when Matt Doherty tore it apart. F**k that shit.”

Some media that covers UNC witnessed it, too, including both THI reporters on hand. At one point, Capel turned toward about 10 members of the media watching, and yelled to them, “You have your story” now.

Afterward, his brother Jeff, who played at Duke in the 1990s, spoke up for Jason.