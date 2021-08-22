If you are a basketball fan you had plenty of on-court options during the month of July. Recruiting fanatics had two straight weeks of the Peach Jam. NBA followers had the Finals.

There was also the annual NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Show stopping young talents like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green were under the bright lights of pro ball for the first time. But as usual, there were several former North Carolina Tar Heels front and center as well.

Our friend, Derek Murray, was once again on hand throughout the festivities. The Basketball Operations Analyst for Sports Information Solutions has given us tremendous scouting reports in the past, and this summer is no different. Murray shared his thoughts on four former UNC standouts who had a very positive month.