North Carolina may have found its next quarterback, as Max Johnson, who played the last two seasons at Texas A&M, will become a Tar Heel as a grad transfer, he announced Wednesday

Johnson battled injuries in his two seasons at A&M, playing in 12 games total. In fact, he suffered a broken hand after four games in 2022, so he ended up redshirting, and has two years of eligibility remaining. This past season was also cut short after eight games when Johnson broke his ribs.

Johnson, who is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, announced Monday he was entering the portal.

“I am entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer. I’m looking forward to embracing the possibilities ahead and I’m excited to see what God has in store for me as I navigate my next chapter,” he posted.

This fall, in his eight games, Johnson was 118-for-190 passing with 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2022, he was 43-for-71 with 517 yards three scores and no picks.

In four seasons at LSU and Texas A&M, Johnson was 474-for-784 (60.5 percent) with 5,853 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Johnson attended Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, GA, where he was a 4-star prospect. He was rated the No. 32 overall prospect in Georgia for the class of 2020, and was the No. 11 player at his position nationally.

Johnson originally signed with LSU out of high school and started in 12 games as a sophomore during the 2021 season. He finished that year with 2,815 passing yards and 27 touchdowns but transferred to Texas A&M for the 2022 season.