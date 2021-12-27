Former UVA OLB Noah Taylor Transferring To UNC

CHAPEL HILL – Outside linebacker Noah Taylor is transferring from Virginia to North Carolina. A December graduate, Taylor will join the Carolina program for the spring semester and have one year of playing eligibility.

A Silver Springs, Md. native, Taylor has played in 44 career games, starting 31. In 35 games over his last three seasons, Taylor has posted 170 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 30 TFL, two forced fumbles, three INTs and 13 PBU.

This season, Taylor started all 12 games and finished third on the team in tackles with 69. He added 3.5 sacks, eight TFL, eight pressures, four PBU and a fumble recovery. Last season, Taylor started all nine games he appeared in, missing only the BC game, and notched 44 tackles, three sacks, 8.5 TFL, a forced fumble, three PBU and an INT he returned 85 yards for a TD. He was also named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.