Four finalists & four official visits set for four-star OL Markee Anderson

Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson narrowed his lengthy list of offers down to four finalists on Saturday. The Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman star named Clemson , LSU , North Carolina , and South Carolina his top contenders and has an official visit planned to each of them.

"I plan on going to college early so I thought it would be time for me to start thinking about where I want to go and the places I want to visit," Anderson said. "On June 3rd I'll take my official visit to Clemson. June 8th will be my official visit to North Carolina. LSU's official visit will be June 17th. My official visit to South Carolina is going to be on June 24th. I plan on committing right before the season starts."

Clemson- "I had a good feeling going down there," he said. "They've been heavily recruiting me and every time I go down there they welcome me with open arms. I got to see one of their practices and they're fast and physical. I like the environment down there. Coach Austin and I have pretty good relationship and we talk every once in a while. We FaceTime and text a lot too. I keep in touch a lot."

LSU- "When coach Davis came down to recruit and offer me, he wasn't like some other colleges where they just offered me and I never heard form them again," said Anderson. "Even though I'm not in their general area, he still constantly texts and me reaches out to me checking on my family and me. I respect that. I haven't been down there yet but I'm taking an official visit there in June."

North Carolina- "I went down there and got a great feel," he said. "I've been down there a couple times actually. Every time has been better than the last. With coach Bicknell coming in to coach the offensive line, I got to meet him personally and he's a great person. He has a lot of experience and I think that's pretty cool."

South Carolina- "I stay in touch on a daily basis with the coaches there," Anderson said. "I have a great feeling when I go down there. I have a great relationship with coach Beamer. When he first got into office, he made sure I was the first one that he contacted. I appreciated that a lot. He likes how I play the game, how disciplined I am on and off the field, and how aggressive I am."