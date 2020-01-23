Four Future Heels Make McDonald's Game
*Note: Clint Jackson's thoughts below.
*Also Note: Complete list of every UNC McDonald's All-Amerca below.
The 2020 McDonald’s All-America team has been announced and it includes four future North Carolina Tar Heels.
The four players are 5-star center Day’Ron Sharpe, 5-star forward Walker Kessler, 5-star guard Caleb Love and 4-star guard R.J. Davis.
Here are the rosters (includes the women's teams).
Notes:
*UNC landed the most players on the McDs team with four. Duke has three and Kentucky has two.
*UNC had two signees make it last year: Cole Anthony and Armando Bacot. Other recent UNC burger boys:
2018: Coby White and Nassir Little
2017: None
2016: Tony Bradley
2015: None
2014: Justin Jackson, Theo Pinson and Joel Berry.
*This is the 43rd McDonald's All-America Game and will be played April 1 in Houston.
*The teams will practice for three days starting March 29 leading up to the game.
Clint Jackson's Thoughts
“Day’Ron was a shoe-in for McDonald's because he’s simply so dominant every time he steps on the floor. One of the best rebounders in the class, with exceptional hands, strong low box moves and he can really pass. He’s also become an exceptional rim runner during his time with Kevin Boyle at Montverde.”
“Walker is your modern stretch big man who is a matchup nightmare. He has excellent feet, feathery soft touch and ridiculous fundamentals. He will remind people a little bit of a young Christian Laettner in the way that he plays; inside and outside. His selection was deserved and I think he’ll help out UNC as a scorer right away.”
“Caleb Love is also a no-brainer to me. He always played so well whenever I watched him. I love his size, playmaking ability and defense. He looks great in a fast paced offense where he can get downhill and score, and make plays for his teammates. He’s a better shooter than given credit for too. I think he steps into Cole Anthony’s spot rather well next season. I’m looking forward to seeing Love against the other top guards in the McDonalds game.”
“Happy to see RJ get into this game as I wasn’t sure he would make it. But his performances on the big stage for the last few months have propelled him to the game. He’s a proven scorer, shooter and tricky slasher who, at times, can look unguardable. I think he may be the surprise of the class for UNC as he is the fourth highest ranked recruit for Roy Williams. His toughness, work ethic and ability to score will put him on the floor to make an impact next season as a freshman.”
The Rest of UNC's McDonald's All-Americas
2013: Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks
2012: Marcus Paige
2011: P.J. Hairston and James Michael McAdoo
2010: Harrison Barnes, Reggie Bullock and Kendall Marshall
2009: John Henson, Dexter Strickland, Travis Wear and David Wear
2008: Tyler Zeller, Ed Davis and Larry Drew
2007: None
2006: Wayne Ellington, Ty Lawson and Brandan Wright
2005: Bobby Frasor, Tyler Hansbrough and Danny Green
2004: Marvin Williams
2003: None
2002: Sean May, Rashad McCants and Raymond Felton
2001: Jawad Williams
2000: Neil Fingleton
1999: Joseph Forte
1998: Ronald Curry, Jason Capel and Kris Lang
1997: Brendan Haywood
1996: Ed Cota and Vasco Evtimov
1995: Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison
1993: Jeff McInnis, Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace
1992: Serge Zwikker
1991: Donald Williams
1990: Derrick Phelps, Brian Reese, Clifford Rozier, Eric Montross
1989: George Lynch and Matt Wenstrom
1988: None
1987: King Rice
1986: Scott Williams, J.R. Reid, Pete Chilcutt
1985: Steve Bucknall, Kevin Madden and Jeff Lebo
1983: Joe Wolf, Dave Popson and Kenny Smith
1982: Curtis Hunter and Brad Daugherty
1981: Michael Jordan and Buzz Peterson
1980: Sam Perkins and Matt Doherty
1979: James Worthy and Jimmy Braddock
1977: Al Wood and Pete Budko