*UNC landed the most players on the McDs team with four. Duke has three and Kentucky has two.

“Day’Ron was a shoe-in for McDonald's because he’s simply so dominant every time he steps on the floor. One of the best rebounders in the class, with exceptional hands, strong low box moves and he can really pass. He’s also become an exceptional rim runner during his time with Kevin Boyle at Montverde.”

“Walker is your modern stretch big man who is a matchup nightmare. He has excellent feet, feathery soft touch and ridiculous fundamentals. He will remind people a little bit of a young Christian Laettner in the way that he plays; inside and outside. His selection was deserved and I think he’ll help out UNC as a scorer right away.”

“Caleb Love is also a no-brainer to me. He always played so well whenever I watched him. I love his size, playmaking ability and defense. He looks great in a fast paced offense where he can get downhill and score, and make plays for his teammates. He’s a better shooter than given credit for too. I think he steps into Cole Anthony’s spot rather well next season. I’m looking forward to seeing Love against the other top guards in the McDonalds game.”

“Happy to see RJ get into this game as I wasn’t sure he would make it. But his performances on the big stage for the last few months have propelled him to the game. He’s a proven scorer, shooter and tricky slasher who, at times, can look unguardable. I think he may be the surprise of the class for UNC as he is the fourth highest ranked recruit for Roy Williams. His toughness, work ethic and ability to score will put him on the floor to make an impact next season as a freshman.”



