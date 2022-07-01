Four-star DE Jaybron Harvey chooses UNC
Four-star defensive end Jaybron Harvey didn't make a lot of noise during his recruitment but teams from around the country were pursuing this high-upside pass rusher. The Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham star ended up deciding to stay close to home, committing to North Carolina instead of South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Louisville.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I picked UNC because everything is right at the time," Harvey said. "They're going to have some guys leaving, coach Mack Brown is still there, and they have my major so everything is good for me at the time.
"Them having a lot of great defensive linemen played a big role in my commitment," he said. "I know that I'll have defensive tackles to help fill in when I make that quarterback step up. The defensive backs are great too. You have to have great defensive backs to get sacks.
"Tomari Fox told me that nobody is going to care more and be more genuine than UNC," said Harvey. "I definitely saw that."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Harvey is North Carolina's best defensive line commitment yet. The 6-foot-4 defensive end plays with an aggressive style and has impressive athletic traits that should help him become a regular contributor fairly early in his career. Harvey will need to get stronger to hold up at the point of attack but he has solid technique, especially when rushing the quarterback. His speed off the edge will give a lot of offensive tackles problems and, as he adds strength and mass to his frame, Harvey could move around the defensive front to create favorable mismatches.