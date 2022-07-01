Four-star DE Jaybron Harvey chooses UNC

Four-star defensive end Jaybron Harvey didn't make a lot of noise during his recruitment but teams from around the country were pursuing this high-upside pass rusher. The Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham star ended up deciding to stay close to home, committing to North Carolina instead of South Carolina , Oklahoma , and Louisville .

"I picked UNC because everything is right at the time," Harvey said. "They're going to have some guys leaving, coach Mack Brown is still there, and they have my major so everything is good for me at the time.

"Them having a lot of great defensive linemen played a big role in my commitment," he said. "I know that I'll have defensive tackles to help fill in when I make that quarterback step up. The defensive backs are great too. You have to have great defensive backs to get sacks.

"Tomari Fox told me that nobody is going to care more and be more genuine than UNC," said Harvey. "I definitely saw that."