The first week of April was action packed for four-star defensive end Rico Walker as he picked up a string of offers from Auburn, Michigan State and Nebraska. The Auburn offer was a long time coming for the Rivals250 standout from Hickory, North Carolina as he is an Auburn legacy who's dad played defensive line for the Tigers in the 90's.

At the Ray Lewis Camp in Ohio this past weekend, Walker discussed his latest offers and updated where he currently stands in his recruitment.