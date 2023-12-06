North Carolina has four of its class of 2024 commitments ranked in the latest Rivals 250 that came out this week. The Tar Heels have 27 total commitments in this class and is currently ranked No. 18 nationally.

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp is the top mover in the rankings as he moved all the way to No. 122 from not being in the rankings.

Also, making the list was defensive backs Ty'Shun White at No. 112 and Zion Ferguson at No. 146. Wide receiver Alex Taylor made a significant jump as well from being unranked to No. 146.