Four Tar Heel Commits in Rivals 250
North Carolina has four of its class of 2024 commitments ranked in the latest Rivals 250 that came out this week. The Tar Heels have 27 total commitments in this class and is currently ranked No. 18 nationally.
Wide receiver Jordan Shipp is the top mover in the rankings as he moved all the way to No. 122 from not being in the rankings.
Also, making the list was defensive backs Ty'Shun White at No. 112 and Zion Ferguson at No. 146. Wide receiver Alex Taylor made a significant jump as well from being unranked to No. 146.
White helped his Buford (GA) High School to a 11-2 record by playing on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he caught 23 passes for 302 yards with 5 touchdowns. On defense, he had 36 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and an interception.
He will early enroll at UNC.
Shipp helped lead Providence Day School to another NCISAA state championship. He completed 2 of 2 passes for 60 yards with 2 touchdowns and caught 66 passes for 1,195 yards with 15 touchdowns.
He will early enroll at UNC.
Ferguson helped led his Gainesville (GA) High School to a 13-1 record and a deep playoff run. He had 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, 5 interceptions, 4 pass break-ups, and a blocked punt.
He will early enroll at UNC.
Taylor was a huge player for Grimsley High School as they finished 13-1 and had a deep playoff run. He ran 3 times for 67 yards and caught 63 passes for 1,067 yards with 14 touchdowns.
He will early enroll at UNC.