ATLANTA – Oh, what a difference a week makes.

The fourth quarter had become a virtual cuss word around the Kenan Football Center this past week, given North Carolina’s historically bad performance in attempting to slow Appalachian State in Boone in game two of the 2022 campaign.

The Tar Heels won, but the mood didn’t entirely reflect that from the fan base, even some media, and nobody admitted it within the program, but it’s hard to think there wasn’t a great deal of concern behind the curtain.

That vibe shifted some in UNC’s 35-28 win over Georgia State on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. The Heels did a literal flip from the week before, and it enabled them to leave with their third win in as many games.

How about zero points, 58 yards, and three first downs? Those were the Panthers’ fourth-quarter stats, and the Heels felt pretty good about it.

“We feel a lot better,” defensive lineman Kaimon Rucker said.

The game wasn’t trending that way, however.

The Heels were stout in the first quarter allowing three points and 58 total yards. They were so-so in the second period, giving up seven points, 98 yards and six first downs. The third quarter, however, had the look and feel like a week earlier at App State. Though, it wasn’t as bad.