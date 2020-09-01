TarHeelIllustrated - Fox, Brown, Carter & Asante Talk Preseason, Readiness & More

CHAPEL HILL – For the first time in more than two weeks, some North Carolina football players were made available to the media Tuesday, as the Tar Heels are now inside of two weeks before their season opener versus Syracuse. A couple of scheduled interview sessions were cancelled when the university paused athletic activities nearly two weeks ago, and then the team was in transition mode from preseason work to game-prep mode, which they began Tuesday. Tomon Fox, Dyami Brown, Michael Carter and Eugene Asante met with the media via zoom Tuesday to discuss how the preseason has gone, their individual games, elements of the team, and that it looks like they’re really going to play a football game plus much more. Here are their full video interviews with some notes and quotes about what each player had to say:

Tomon Fox, Sr. OLB/DE

*One of the hot topics over the last week has been UNC’s need to improve its pass rush. Mack Brown brought this up after both of the Tar Heels’ scrimmages, so it’s a very real issue that is being addressed. So, what is the problem and what must the front seven do to elevate the Heels’ performance applying pressure to QBs? “We just need to make sure guys win one-on-ones, that’s been a big emphasis this year,” said Fox, whose position is a hybrid linebacker and defensive end. “My coach, Coach (Jovan) Dewitt has done a big job of helping us protect our craft this year in the offseason and heling us bring it toward learning from drills to teamwork. So, I think there’s going to be a lot more improvement this year. “And also, we have a lot more depth behind us so people’s legs won’t get burned out, and everybody’s better when they win their individual one-on-one instead of relying on a player to make a play.” Fox tied Chazz Surratt last season with the most sacks on the team with 6.5. He also had 41 total tackles, including nine for a loss of yardage.

*As for Fox, he played a traditional defensive end in UNC’s games versus Georgia and at Illinois to start the 2016 season before suffering an injury costing him the rest of the campaign. But until Jay Bateman arrived with his unique scheme, Fox was a hand-on-the-ground guy most of the time. But he’s worked to shed that reputation and show he’s an upright and lateral player, too. “Being a lot faster,” Fox replied, when asked what’s the biggest difference in his game now as opposed to last season. “I know I’ve been described as a power rusher, but this year I’m trying to bring more speed to the table. So that’s what I’ working on.”

*The defense has plenty of experience with its starters but needs more in certain spots. Yet, Fox sees many positives and believes the unit will be improved. “We’ve got a lot of experience with the first group that’s going in,” Fox said. “But also, we’ve got some young guys stepping up this year, but we still need to work on that part, make sure they get caught up and that when they step on the field there’s no difference. But that’s the biggest thing as of right now. “We’ve got experience, we’ve got speed, we’ve got strength, and everybody’s used to the defense now, so of course they’re going to play faster.”

Dyami Brown, Jr. WR

*Brown made some really big plays a year ago catching 51 passes for 1,034 yards (20.3 average) and 12 touchdowns. So how has his game improved moving into this campaign? “To show everything more technique-wise,” Brown said. “To show that I can run the short routes, to show that I can make a release at the line (and) beat the DB that’s in front of me. That’s pretty much what it is. “The beat routes come easy, but this year it’s pretty much working on all technique.”

*If anyone knows how Sam Howell has improved it’s the guys he throws the ball to everyday. So, how has Howell gotten better in ways we didn’t see a year ago? “That’s a good question right there. Sam is Sam, but the big difference from this year to last year is how he handles the offense,” Brown replied. “Last year, he had some help reading the defenses, (but) this year, he took it to a whole other level. He out in the extra hours watching film – I’d say an extra five or six hours after practice watching film. “That’s something new that he has done this year and that’s a big difference.” Staying on Howell, Mack Brown said last week Howell has lost some weight and was a little quicker in the first scrimmage. Has Dyami seen that as well? “Oh yeah, for sure,” he answered. “I think he wants to get faster and show that he’s a dual quarterback.”

Michael Carter, Sr. RB

*Carter ran for 1,003 yards last season and has received a great deal of preseason attention, but Javonte Williams was only 67 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark, though he’s not being talked about as much right now. So, what kind of growth has Carter seen from Williams in recent months? “So, for Javonte – ’Vonte to me – ’Vonte, everybody in this chat know he’s a good player or you wouldn’t have asked. But, for him, he’s a great pass catcher and a lot his recognition is (because) he’s powerful on contact, he’s a strong runner, he’s a short-yardage back, and things like that. “But he’s got great hands. He can catch the ball down the field, he can run from the slot, he can run from the backfield, he’s an excellent blocker, and for him it’s just being able to complete his game and put it all together in one day.”

*Among the names of true freshmen we have heard the most this past month is wide receiver and special teams returner Josh Downs. What are Carter’s impressions of Downs? “He’s so quick, he’s so quick,” Carter replied. “Like quick would be an understatement. He runs beautiful routes, he’s young, so don’t tell him, but he’s a very good player. He’s a very good player. He catches with his hands, he’s not the biggest guy on the field but he will go up and get the ball. “And when he gets the ball – do you guys play Madden (video game)? You’ve got these tags on the player, you’ve got to rack them up. When he gets the ball, no one can touch him. He’s got that.”

Eugene Sante, Soph. LB