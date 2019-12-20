SPOKANE, WA – There is an old adage “Just like riding a bike” that means something is second nature and one can pick up where they left off no matter how long they’d been away.

That isn’t exactly true for playing basketball, though, especially the demanding job of running the point for Roy Williams, particularly when you’d never done that before. But 41 minutes into Jeremiah Francis’ North Carolina career, he’s bucking that notion. Sort of.

The truth is, with UNC’s struggles and a thirst for anything positive through the team’s 6-5 start, Francis has come along and satisfied some of that need.

What makes his story so alluring is its path, as stunted as it was for nearly three years. Nobody outside of Francis, his family and perhaps Williams really understand what he went through missing the last two seasons of his high school career because of a pair of knee injuries.

His insertion into UNC’s lineup in a Dec. 8 loss at Virginia was a triumph by itself.

“I like the fact that he’s out there,” Williams said, following UNC’s 94-81 loss Wednesday night at McCarthey Athletic Center. “He’s trying really hard. (His) conditioning is not very good. I guess he’s up to eight practices in three years.

“You like the fact that the kid’s out there being able to play considering all of the negative things he’s been going through.”

Three games in and with opportunity staring him in the face, Francis could be in line to take over the job sooner rather than later.

He played three minutes versus the Cavaliers, 16 in Sunday’s loss to Wofford and 22 against the second-ranked Zags. Think about it, he’s quickly ingratiating himself among Carolina’s deep legion of fans and Francis hasn’t even played a game in the Dean Dome yet.







