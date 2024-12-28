Freddie Kitchens, UNC Players Post-UConn Press Conference

BOSTON – North Carolina Interim Football Coach Freddie Kitchens and two players met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 27-24 loss to Connecticut in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Tar Heels trailed 27-7 without having scored an offensive touchdown and entered the fourth quarter with only 67 yards of total offense compared to 335 for UConn.

UNC made a late push, but it was way too late.

The Tar Heels closed the season 6-7 while the Huskies finished 9-4.

Above is the full presser with Kitchens, tight end John Copenhaver, and defensive end Beau Atkinson.