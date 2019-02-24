Chapel Hill – No. 5 North Carolina extended its home winning streak to 25 games with two wins in a double-header against USF at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday. In game one, Tyler Baum was dominant through seven innings of work in his second win of the season. He struck out 12 batters, a new career-high, and allowed just five hits and one run. UNC plated two runs in the bottom of the first and wasn't able to tack on any more after that, but Baum's seven innings and Joey Lancellotti's six-out save gave Carolina a 2-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader. Ike Freeman was the difference-maker in game two, as his eighth-inning home run helped Carolina pick up a 5-3 win to move the team's season record to 7-0. Austin Bergner worked 6.1 innings of three-run ball, while Austin Love closed out the game and collected his second win of the season.

GAME ONE KEY MOMENTS

After Tyler Baum worked an eight-pitch first inning, Carolina put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to start the day. Dylan Harris scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, and Ike Freeman knocked a sacrifice fly to center for his seventh RBI of the year, giving UNC a 2-0 lead after the first inning. USF got on the board in the top of the third inning against Tar Heel starter Tyler Baum. After a single and a wild pitch to put a runner in scoring position, Kyle Phillips poked a single into left-center for a run, cutting the UNC lead to 2-1. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Baum struck out the side to keep the Carolina lead at 2-1, wrapping up a strong day with 12 strikeouts. Joey Lancellotti worked a scoreless top of the ninth inning, picking up his first save of the season and giving Carolina a 2-1 win.

GAME ONE NOTABLES

With 12 strikeouts, Tyler Baum set a career-high mark. His 7.0 innings pitched tied a career-high. With his performance, Tyler Baum is 2-0 with 19 strikeouts and just one walk on the 2019 season. Baum has started 2-0 in each of his first three seasons.

GAME ONE PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Tyler Baum (2-0) Loss: Alec Wisely (0-2) Save: Joey Lancellotti (1)

GAME TWO KEY MOMENTS

Again, the Tar Heels struck first in the bottom of the first inning. After Michael Busch walked with one out, Ike Freeman hit a fly ball to center that the centerfielder was unable to corral. That allowed Caleb Roberts to hit a sacrifice fly, giving him his third RBI of the year and Carolina an early 1-0 lead. USF plated three runs in the top of the third inning against Carolina starter Austin Bergner to go up, 3-1. Jake Sullivan and Jordan Santos both picked up RBI singles, while Kyle Phillips' RBI groundout extended the Bulls lead to two runs. Ike Freeman knotted the game up at three in the bottom of the third inning. With runners on the corners, he smacked a ball to left field that hit off the top of the wall. A misplay from the leftfielder allowed the second run to score, making it 3-3 through three full innings of play. Austin Bergner collected the first out of the seventh inning before freshman Will Sandy entered out of the bullpen and struck out a pair of Bulls to keep the score tied going into the seventh-inning stretch. With one out in the top of the eighth, UNC centerfielder Dylan Harris misplayed a fly ball, giving USF a two-on, one-out opportunity. However, Austin Love entered the game out of the bullpen and induced a fly ball to center to Harris. After the catch, Harris launched the ball home and Brandon Martorano held on, through contact, to tag the runner out and end the threat. The runner was ultimately ejected for failing to avoid contact. The next half inning, after Michael Busch reached base via walk, Ike Freeman hit a two-run home run to left field. His third of the season ignited the crowd at Boshamer Stadium, giving Carolina a 5-3 lead. Austin Love worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win, improving his season record to 2-0.

GAME TWO NOTABLES

With their first inning run, the Tar Heels have scored in the first inning in five of the team's first seven games. Starter Austin Bergner tossed 6.1 innings, allowing just four hits while striking out six. Ike Freeman has a new career-high reached-base streak, now at 15 games. Ike Freeman's home run tied his career-high in season round-trippers (3). The win in game two of the doubleheader gave the Tar Heels their third win in less than 24 hours. Carolina extended its home winning streak to 25 games with the day's two wins. Ike Freeman has seven career home runs. Three of them are against USF. All three of those have been in tied or one-run games and also in the 8th inning or later.

GAME TWO PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Austin Love (2-0) Loss: Ben Koff (1-1)

UP NEXT