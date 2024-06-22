CHAPEL HILL – Most of North Carolina’s recruiting class of 2024 enrolled last winter, but six new Tar Heels arrived in early June to launch their college career.

THI was at the Kenan Football Center this week to meet with each them to discuss the process in transitioning to college, why they didn’t enroll earlier, things about them, and more.

Above is video of the interview with defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, and below is UNC’s bio on him:





Leroy Jackson

6-foot-1, 270 Pounds

Defensive Lineman

Leesburg, GA (Lee County)

• Lee County High School A three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 33rd-best defensive lineman and the No. 67 player in Georgia by ESPN

• Posted 120 tackles, 19 sacks and 38 TFL during his final two seasons as a prepster

• A first-team all-region selection

• Notched 63 tackles, 13 sacks, 19 TFL, two fumble recoveries and a PBU as a senior

• Tallied 57 tackles, six sacks and 19 TFL as a junior

• Named MVP of the GACA Junior All-Star game

• Also played baseball

• Coached by Dean Fabrizio.

Personal

• Son of Letisha and Leroy Jackson

• Sister played basketball at Buffalo

• Birthday is Aug. 17







