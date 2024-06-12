CHAPEL HILL – Most of North Carolina’s recruiting class of 2024 enrolled last winter, but six new Tar Heels arrived in early June to launch their college career.

THI was at the Kenan Football Center this week to meet with each them to discuss the process in transitioning to college, why they didn’t enroll earlier, things about them, and more.

Above is video of the interview with defensive tackle Peter Pesansky, and below is UNC’s bio on him:





Peter Pesansky

6-foot-3, 285 Pounds

Tampa, FL (Jesuit)

• Jesuit High School A four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 24th-best defensive lineman and the No. 53 player in Florida by Rivals

• A four-time all-state and first[1]team all-county selection

• A two-year captain

• Posted 392 tackles, 43 sacks, 59 TFL and 107 hurries during his four-year prep career

• Tallied 109 tackles, nine sacks, 20 TFL and 30 hurries as a senior

• Notched 120 tackles, 18 sacks, 15 TFL and 35 hurries as a junior

• Helped Jesuit to the 6A state championship as a sophomore

• Recorded 85 tackles, six sacks, 11 TFL and 25 hurries

• Tabbed MaxPreps Freshman All-American

• Produced 78 tackles, 10 sacks, 13 TFL and 17 hurries

• Also played basketball and lacrosse

• A member of the Italian and Native American Club

• Coached by Matt Thompson.

Personal

• Son of Jennifer and Joe Pesansky

• Mother, Jennifer, scored over 1,000 points in basketball at Notre Dame of Maryland

• Father, Joe, scored over 1,000 points in basketball at Albright College

• Brother, Joe, plays quarterback at Holy Cross

• Sister, Abby, captains the crew team at Alabama

• Birthday is Dec. 18



