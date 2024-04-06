CHAPEL HILL – With 21 true freshmen enrolling early at North Carolina, the program has made each of them available to the media to learn more about them and allow fans to get some insight into the newest Tar Heels.

One of the newest Tar Heels we spoke with is linebacker Ashton Woods. Below is his bio, notes about the conversation, and the interview. Note, the interview was done right before spring practice started.

UNC’s bio on Woods:

Ashton Woods

Linebacker

6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Walton High School / Marietta, GA

• An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 17th-best linebacker and the No. 43 player in Georgia by Rivals • A three-year varsity player who posted 383 tackles, 15 sacks, 36 TFL, six INTs and five forced fumbles as a prepster

• An all-state selection and two-time region defensive player of the year • Tallied 151 tackles, eight sacks, 20 TFL, two INTs and two forced fumbles as a senior • Led Walton to a 14-1 record, a region championship and a berth in the state championship game

• Tabbed the region 5-7A Defensive Player of the Year

• A member of the Butkus Award watch list for the nation’s top high school linebacker

• Notched 128 tackles, five sacks, 11 TFL and an INT as a junior

• Was a Georgia Coaches and Atlanta Journal-Constitution 7A all-state selection

• Tabbed the 5-7A Defensive Player of the Year

• Named first-team all-county

• Recorded 104 tackles, two sacks, five TFL, three INTs and three forced fumbles as a sophomore

• Brother, Dominick Blaylock, plays football at Georgia Tech

• Brothers, Daron and Zack Blaylock, played football at Kentucky





Here are some notes and excerpts from what Woods had to say:

*When Woods ended his senior season in high school, he weighed 213 pounds. He entered spring practice at 229.

“I’ve gained a good amount of weight, and they want me at like 235 by the season. I’m trying to get the best weight I can get.”

*Woods has been on campus and in classes since early January, so what are his thoughts about being at UNC now that he’s had a good taste?

The family bond here is amazing. Chapel Hill is such a beautiful campus, I love everything. The vibe around here is just different than most schools.”

*At some programs, once a player arrives, the head coach is different, and often not seen a lot. Woods says that is not at all the case with Mack Brown.

“Mack’s at every meal. Him and his wife, Miss Sally, are everywhere, every meal, always talking, going around making sure everyone’s doing alright. So yeah, that’s why I really like him. And Thig (Tommy Thigpen) and coach (Geoff) Collins, they’re always around, sitting down talking with everyone.”

*Woods is projected in some circles as someone who can get on the field in the fall and possibly be a second-teamer at linebacker. Mack Brown has mentioned him as someone that can as well. Woods said he won’t know his time table until after having pads on for a while in the spring.

“I’m just trying to be humble and just wait my time and be patient and just try prove myself in every respect to everyone.”



