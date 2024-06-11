CHAPEL HILL – Most of North Carolina’s recruiting class of 2024 enrolled last winter, but six new Tar Heels arrived in early June to launch their college career.

THI was at the Kenan Football Center this week to meet with each them to discuss the process in transitioning to college, why they didn’t enroll earlier, things about them, and more.

Above is video of the interview with linebacker Crews Law, and below is UNC’s bio on Law:





Crews Law

Linebacker

6-foot-1, 218 pounds

Kingston Springs, TN (Christ Presbyterian Academy)

• Christ Presbyterian Academy A three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 23rd-best linebacker and the No. 12 player in Tennessee by Rivals

• A two-time all-state and three-time all-region performer

• A two-time state champion and a state champion[1]ship game MVP

• Tabbed Tennessee Titans Mr. Football

• Named region MVP

• Tallied 269 tackles, 20 sacks and 19 TFL during his four-year career on defense

• Rushed for 641 yards and 23 TDs over his last two seasons

• Posted 96 tackles and 10 TFL on defense, while rushing for 460 yards and 14 TDs on offense as a senior

• Notched 111 tackles and nine TFL and rushed for 181 yards and nine TDs as a junior

• Added 60 tackles as a sophomore

• Also played baseball

• An honor roll student

• Coached by Ingle Martin.

Personal

• Son of Amy and Brian Law

• Father, Brian, played baseball at Austin Peay

• Brother, Cade, plays linebacker at UNC

• Birthday is April 19.



