CHAPEL HILL – Most of North Carolina’s recruiting class of 2024 enrolled last winter, but six new Tar Heels arrived in early June to launch their college career.

THI was at the Kenan Football Center this week to meet with each them to discuss the process in transitioning to college, why they didn’t enroll earlier, things about them, and more.

Above is video of the interview with linebacker Evan Bennett, and below is UNC’s bio on him:





Evan Bennett

Linebacker

6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Eatonton, GA (Gatewood School)





• Gatewood School A three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 53rd-best linebacker and the No. 81 player in Georgia by On3

• An all-state and all-region selection

• A member of the GIAA All-Star team

• Named a team captain

• A state champion and state runner-up

• A two-time region champion

• Tabbed the team’s defensive MVP

• Posted 216 tackles, 34 TFL, three INTs, four fumble recoveries and four blocked kicks during his prep career

• Also tallied 3,253 all-purpose yards and 29 TDs

• Notched 93 tackles, 22 TFL and an INT to go along with 491 all-purpose yards and nine TDs as a senior • Added over 100 tackles, 800 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs as a junior

• A versatile athlete who also competed in track and field, basketball, baseball, wrestling and golf

• A member of the National Honor Society and Rotary Club

• Voted Class President

• A member of the Honor Roll and Hope Scholar Student

• Coached by Jeff Ratliff.

Personal

• Son of Christine and Daniel Bennett

• Birthday is Aug. 13



