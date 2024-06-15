CHAPEL HILL – Most of North Carolina’s recruiting class of 2024 enrolled last winter, but six new Tar Heels arrived in early June to launch their college career.

THI was at the Kenan Football Center this week to meet with each them to discuss the process in transitioning to college, why they didn’t enroll earlier, things about them, and more.

Above is video of the interview with offensive lineman Luke Masterson, and below is UNC’s bio on him:





Luke Masterson

6-foot-6, 275 Pounds

Brentwood, TN (Franklin Road Academy)

• Franklin Road Academy A three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 56th-best offensive tackle and the No. 25 player in Tennessee by On3

• Started playing football as a freshman in high school

• A first-team all-region selection as a senior

• Led Franklin Road Academy to an 11-2 season and berth in the state semifinals

• A member of The Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen and a preseason all-state selection prior to his senior year • Helped FRA to a 10-2 record and a trip to the second round of the playoffs as a junior

• A versatile athlete who also competed in basketball, wrestling, lacrosse and track and field

• A member of the Dean’s List

• Coached by Justin Geisinger.

Personal

• Son of Jennifer and Brian Masterson

• Father, Brian, played basketball at Lipscomb and is a UNC Law graduate

• Birthday is Dec. 28







