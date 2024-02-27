CHAPEL HILL – With 21 true freshmen having enrolled early this semester at North Carolina, the program has decided to make each of them available to the media to learn more about them and allow fans to get some insight into the newest Tar Heels.

Eight of the newcomers were available last Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center, and eight more will be available next week. Five of the freshmen met with the media in December, as they arrived early enough to practice some with the Tar Heels during bowl prep.

So, here is an interview with offensive tackle Andrew Rosinski.

UNC’s bio on Rosinski:





Andrew Rosinski

6-foot-6, 278 pounds

Ball Ground, GA / Creekview High School

• An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 191st-best overall player, the No. 17 offensive tackle and the No. 25 player in Georgia by 247Sports • An all-state, three-time all-region and three-time all-county selection • A preseason all-state selection prior to his senior year • A Georgia Elite Classic All Star Game participant as a junior • Played in the GACA Sophomore All Star Game • Also competed in track and field, basketball and lacrosse • Earned an Academic Letter at Creekview • Participated in the Grizzly Growth Football Bible Study.

*Rosinski’s grandfather, Bill Rosinski, was once the radio voice of the Carolina Panthers as well as Atlanta Falcons, and is currently the play-by-play voice for the PGA Tour. His uncle, Bobby Rosinski, is the play-by-play voice for Charlotte’s men’s and women’s basketball.

*On the adjustment, “It’s good, it’s good. I’m well fed, having fun with school.” The food? “It’s awesome.”

*Three meals a day “guaranteed” with the right amount of food and the right calories. He said the food made available in the dining room are all things he can eat, “so it’s more or less grab as much as you can and eat. It’s nice.”

*The goal weight for Rosinski is between 295-300 pounds. He’s doing a lot of speed and agility work while he’s adding on the weight so he doesn’t lose any speed and quickness.

*He says it’s been tough at times being away from his family for the last couple of months, but they are visiting each month.

*Rosinski says he projects at either tackle, and while there are differences, all of UNC’s tackles will get time on the right and left sides because the two main QBs are left-handed and right-handed.

*Rosinski says offensive line coach Randy Clements is a “no-nonsense” coach and the mantra in the OL room is to get it right period.

*Many offensive and defensive linemen arrive in college lacking fundamentals because they usually don’t need them to dominate in high school. But Rosinski said he prides himself on his fundamentals because he hasn’t always been this big, plus playing at the highest level in Georgia meant he faced an FBS defensive tackle almost every week. He believes that puts him ahead of the usual curve.



