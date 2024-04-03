CHAPEL HILL – With 21 true freshmen enrolling early at North Carolina, the program has made each of them available to the media to learn more about them and allow fans to get some insight into the newest Tar Heels.

One of the newest Tar Heels we spoke with is quarterback Mike Merdinger. Below is his bio, notes about the conversation, and the interview. Note, the interview was done right before spring practice started.

UNC’s bio on Merdinger:





Mike Merdinger

Quarterback

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Cardinal Gibbons High School /Parkland, FL

• An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 34th-best QB by Rivals and the No. 136 player in Florida by On3

• Named a team captain

• Threw for 2,850 yards and 26 TDs as a senior at Cardinal Gibbons

• The 2,850 passing yards rank second on Cardinal Gibbons single-season list and the 26 TDs rank third

• Saw action in 11 games as a junior, throwing for 721 yards and nine TDs

• Also competed in track and field

Personal

Son of Naama and Doron Merdinger • Born in Tel Aviv, Israel • Moved to the U.S. when he was eight • Is believed to be the first Israeli-born athlete to play in the FBS • Birthday is March 5.

Here are several excerpts from the interview:





*Merdinger started some during his sophomore season at Deerfield Beach, and penciled in as the starter heading into his junior campaign, but he decided to transfer to Cardinal Gibbons even though he would have to backup UCF commit Dylan Rizk that year. He reportedly wanted to play in the Cardinal Gibbons program that had a history of developing quarterbacks.

“To me, I feel like that was my path the way God has led me the way he’s done so far,” Merdinger said. “And I feel it was the right thing for me to do.”

*Gibbons is an excellent program and won a lot of games, so Merdinger played quite a bit backing up Rizk that season. He was 57-for-82 with 721 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He started twice that season.

“Whenever I go my chance, I feel like I made the most of my junior year.”

*Now in college, Merdinger is a sponge soaking in everything he can from Max Johnson and Conner Harrell.

“I’ve learned a ton from those guys… Those guys are super smart, and they work their butts off, and, honestly, they’re great people.”

*UNC OC/QB Coach Chip Lindsey was at UCF before going to Carolina, so he was aware of Merdinger since he recruited Dylan Rizk to Orlando. But it was when Lindsey watched an Elite 11 camp in South Florida when Merdinger really caught his eye. He had Merdinger visit soon after, and Merdinger committed even though he wasn’t Gibbons’ primary starter the year before.

“The whole process with him was super bottom-line, up front and honest. And that’s really what I want in the first place. You can’t build a relationship off of lies 100 percent. So, getting to know Coach Lindsey, I’ve been honestly truthful the entire time, and so has he.

“So, ‘bottom line is we like you, we think (you) fit program, and we’d love to have you.’”

*Merdinger had a 4.9 GPA in high school, and the academics at UNC were a huge draw to him.

“UNC is known as a public Ivy League school. So, that’s obviously part of the reason why I came here. I feel I can get a great education and just be able to further develop me and become a more world-around person.”

*Most QBs have a lot more game reps once they get to college than Merdinger has, so how can he make up for that in this first year at UNC, or is it not possible?

“It’s a matter of because, I would say lacking a little bit, to make sure you do everything else right. Hundred percent is to make sure you’re in that film room, you watch whatever you can. And you learn and gain as much knowledge as you can.

“Make sure you’re in the weight room getting and getting strong and fast, so when you do get a chance, you feel physically prepared; you feel confident in yourself. It’s also the same thing with sprints and throwing and getting the reps with your receivers…

“Obviously, nothing beats experience in game time. Nothing ever will, nothing can simulate it. But for me, as far as my plan, is to make sure everything else I do is to the best of my ability, and I do it 110 percent.”