Freshman Sensation Fanbo Zeng
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Introducing young prospects to the subscribers at Tar Heel Illustrated is one of this writer’s favorite things to do. And today’s feature is about a kid that showed a terrific overall skill set at the NBPA Top 100 camp two weeks ago.
Fanbo Zeng is a freshman from Beijing, China. He has been in the United States for two years now and the 16-year-old has a very bright future ahead of him.
He started in the Portland, OR, area and now plays at Windermere Prep near Orlando, FL.
Blessed with great length at 6-foot-9, which includes a 6-foot-11 wingspan, feathery soft touch, very nice quickness and athletic ability, Zeng looks like he has all of the tools to play at any level in college.
He handles the ball well, defends by moving his feet and blocking shots and really shows great court awareness and a high IQ with his decisions. He also rebounds at a high level for a wing forward and is tougher than his skinny frame would suggest.
Despite only being a mere freshman, the colleges are aware of him. But not enough of them because he is terrific.
Psssst. High majors. This kid from China is really good. Fanbo Zeng. 6-8 with a 6-11 wingspan. Clean skills. Soft touch. Defender. Length. #NBPATOP100 pic.twitter.com/vUSWjxLvVN— Clint Jackson (@clintjackson1) June 14, 2019
“I already have offers from Florida, UAB, Tulane and FGCU (Florida Gulf Coast),” he told THI in an interview at the camp. “There are more schools too, but those are the ones I have offers from. I also would like to (hear) from FSU, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and more schools.”
During the action at John Paul Jones Arena at the University of Virginia, Zeng showed a great nose for the basketball with several follow up shots off of offensive rebounds. His passing was also on-point as the slender 175 pounder handed out some fantastic assists in transition.
He knows that going forward he’ll need to get stronger.
“I need to spend time in the weight room,” Zeng acknowledged. “That is for sure. Just keeping my skills up and getting stronger will help. Mostly just going against guys that are bigger than me, stronger than me and better than me.”
Zeng may not be a household name just yet for recruitniks, but learn his name in the next year or two. He has a chance to be a national recruit and future McDonalds All-American.