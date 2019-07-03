CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Introducing young prospects to the subscribers at Tar Heel Illustrated is one of this writer’s favorite things to do. And today’s feature is about a kid that showed a terrific overall skill set at the NBPA Top 100 camp two weeks ago.



Fanbo Zeng is a freshman from Beijing, China. He has been in the United States for two years now and the 16-year-old has a very bright future ahead of him.

He started in the Portland, OR, area and now plays at Windermere Prep near Orlando, FL.

Blessed with great length at 6-foot-9, which includes a 6-foot-11 wingspan, feathery soft touch, very nice quickness and athletic ability, Zeng looks like he has all of the tools to play at any level in college.

He handles the ball well, defends by moving his feet and blocking shots and really shows great court awareness and a high IQ with his decisions. He also rebounds at a high level for a wing forward and is tougher than his skinny frame would suggest.

Despite only being a mere freshman, the colleges are aware of him. But not enough of them because he is terrific.