Of North Carolina’s 24 scholarship true freshmen on its football roster, 17 have played in at least one game and 13 have played in more than four games, thus exhausting any chance they can use this season as a redshirt year, and eight have played in every game.

The Tar Heels have played nine games and the players that have gotten into every game so far are Sam Howell, Don Chapman, Obi Egbuna, Storm Duck, Tomari Fox, Drew Little, Khadry Jackson and Ben Kiernan.

Eugene Asante and has played in eight contest while Emery Simmons has been on the field in seven. Asim Richards and Welton Spottsville have played in five, as did Cam’Ron Kelly before he was lost for the season with an injury, thus they are not eligible to redshirt this season.

Scholarship true freshmen who have not yet played in a game: Wyatt Tunall; Ty Murray; Triston Miller; Justin Olsen; Kristian Varner; Wisdom Asaboro and Brant Lawless-Sherrill.

Here is the breakdown followed by a per-game listing:



