Friday Exit In Brooklyn Has Heels Rested And Ready

************************************************************************************** NCAA Tournament Flash Sale: Get THI for 1 year for just $22, which is $1.83 a month!!! Offer: Pay just $22.00 for the first year of an annual subscription Promo Code: TARHEELS22 Offer valid through 3.17.2022 New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: SIGN-UP FOR THI HERE!!!! ***************************************************************************************



CHAPEL HILL – An interesting debate surfaces every year at conference tournament time, and there really is no right answer: To lose or not to lose. Or something along those lines. Each of the ACC’s 15 teams that ventured up to Brooklyn last week did so hoping to win a conference championship. Not one team secretly hoped they would lose so they could be fresher for the bigger tournament that starts this week. That said, losing before the title game Saturday night has its benefits. And if you’re a team like North Carolina, that doesn’t play its bench much, falling to Virginia Tech in the semifinals last Friday night was a blessing in disguise. At least with respect to the rest and recharge the Heels got over the weekend upon returning to campus. "It was good to have Saturday off and Sunday, we didn't do anything physical, just more mental stuff,” UNC junior forward Armando Bacot said Tuesday morning at a press conference before the Tar Heels departed for Texas, where they will open NCAA Tournament play Thursday. “So, it's been great just having these few days off. It's like our first time really having a two-day stretch off of physical work since the season has started. So, we are pretty well rested and feel good."

Armando Bacot said the team didn't do much Saturday and Sunday and are refreshed. (USA Today)

The Tar Heels (24-9) looked tired versus the Hokies, and afterward, Carolina Coach Hubert Davis acknowledged his team was tired. Asked in the postgame press conference for clarification if it was physical, mental, or both, and Davis said it was all physical. Maybe so. But nobody would blame the team if it was also a bit mental. They had been through a taxing couple of weeks. The overtime win at home over Syracuse was exhausting in how it almost didn’t happen. Then, the Heels had to insulate in a tube, essentially, all week ignoring and trying not to be exposed to all the hoopla surrounding their game that following Saturday night at Duke. It was Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and the national media and non-sports media were all over the event. Carolina wasn’t, and went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and spoiled the party. Then, the Heels moved to Brooklyn where they took apart ACC nemesis Virginia in the quarterfinals – their second rout of the Cavaliers this season – before stumbling, and perhaps running out of gas, versus Virginia Tech. So, a heck of a two weeks, but draining, too. So, falling last Friday didn’t bring tears to anyone’s eyes.

Hubert Davis is leading UNC into the NCAA Tournaent as its head coach for the first time. (USA Today)