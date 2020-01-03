Here are some snippets from what the UNC coach and freshman had to say:

Among the topics discussed were Cole Anthony’s status, the 1991 Final Four, George Mason, Joel Berry II comparisons and much more.

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams and freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis met with the media at the Smith Center on Friday morning ahead of the Tar Heels’ ACC matchup with Georgia Tech on Saturday.

*Anthony has been missing from action since UNC’s 56-47 loss at UVA on Dec. 8. The freshman point guard underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee on Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus.

The surgery is expected to keep him out for 4-6 weeks and, as of right now, Williams said he is unsure of when the ACC Preseason Freshman of the Year will return as he has yet to do anything in practice.

“The whole thing is, we’re not going to try to push him and get him out there any earlier,” Williams said. “He’s got to feel completely safe about it himself. Everybody said the surgery (went) great, his rehab is going great, I really haven’t talked to him, I really haven’t. I guess Monday is the three-week mark, I think that’s right. So, I have no idea.





*During the 2009-2010 season, UNC had nine players miss game time due to injuries. In comparison, eight players on this year’s team have already missed action due to injury, something Williams says has aided in a far from ideal start to the season.

“It’s been really hard,” Williams said. “If you think about it, heck, Sterling (Manley) was going to be in our top six at worst. Cole’s probably and rightly so and truthfully our best player. There’s him and then Anthony and Jeremiah up to that point”

“...It has been difficult, but I was talking to another coach the other day and he said it is the most weird thing I’ve ever seen but, and both of us said this at the same time, nobody’s going to feel sorry for North Carolina. So, I realize that but that has made it a more difficult season for us.”





*Williams is just one win away from passing his mentor and former UNC Coach Dean Smith on the all-time wins list. He is currently sitting at 879 career wins, which is tied with Smith for fourth best all-time.

On Friday, Williams was asked about first facing Smith in the 1991 Final Four when he was in his third year as the head coach at Kansas. Williams’ Jayhawks won the game, 79-73, in a game in which Smith was ejected for receiving two technical fouls.

Williams said the build up to the game in particular was too focused on he and Smith’s relationship.

“It was a pain in the rear end because that’s all everybody wanted to talk about in the lead up to the game as opposed to talking about our teams,” Williams said. “So, in ‘93 when it happened again, coach and I got together before and said we’re not going to talk about it at all.”

He also added that the 1991 game and UNC’s win over Yale on Monday night brought him somewhat similar feelings afterwards.

“I didn’t get a chance in my own mind in ‘91 to have my team enjoy the game and, because of Anthony’s (injury) the other night, I don’t think my team enjoyed the game.”