Hubert Davis and his staff are beginning to go full speed ahead into the transfer portal.

The coaches have gotten a better idea of the roster with the exits of Seth Trimble and James Okonkwo. They have begun to reach out to several of the top players in the portal while feeling optimistic that they at least have a 50/50 shot for Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis to return according to sources. The Tar Heels are also in the process of setting up visits.

Here is the latest on what has the making of a busy spring: