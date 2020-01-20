News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 12:49:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

From The Trail: Clint's Notes & Thoughts

Last week was big for UNC on the recruiting trail, and here are some notes and Clint Jackson's thoughts on things.
Last week was big for UNC on the recruiting trail, and here are some notes and Clint Jackson's thoughts on things. (THI)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@clintjackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

The North Carolina basketball team hasn’t had a stellar season thus far, but Roy Williams and his staff still made some moves on the recruiting front this past week with the 2021 class and beyond.H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}