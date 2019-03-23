COLUMBUS, OH – Never mind the nerves, it’s tournament time.



That’s the thought process North Carolina’s freshmen corralled at some point Friday night, perhaps during or after the Tar Heels defeated Iona in a first-round game in the Midwest Region here at Nationwide Arena.

“It’s exciting, but the sense of nervousness, we’ve got to put that aside and be able to relax and focus on the games,” UNC freshman Nassir Little said, following the top seed’s 88-73 win over the No. 16 seed.

“Don’t let the nerves get you out of your element.”

Garrison Brooks, who is a sophomore and had his first NCAA Tournament experience a year ago, admitted the Tar Heels were a bit nervous before taking on Iona. It’s the tournament, so that’s going to happen.

That explains in part why the Heels played so poorly in the first half and trailed by five points at halftime. The one Heel who didn’t appear affected by nerves or really anything was Little, who scored eight crucial points keeping he deficit fairly respectable by the intermission.