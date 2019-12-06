CHAPEL HILL – If there was a meter inside the media room at the Smith Center similar to those in basketball arenas that measured Roy Williams’ degree of frustration, it might set a new standard with lights flashing, sirens sounding and the floor and walls shaking.

North Carolina’s coach isn’t happy with his basketball team. It’s not a coach using the media trying to send a message to his team, there’s no need in him doing that. Everyone has seen what he has through eight games this season.

It goes deeper.

Williams is unhappy that his message directly to his team isn’t getting through, and nowhere has that been more evident than on the offensive end of the floor.

North Carolina just hasn’t been North Carolina this season, and the most glaring offering came this past Wednesday night when Ohio State left the Dean Dome with a 74-49 victory, limiting the Tar Heels to just 17 field goals, their lowest total ever in the 35-year history of this fabled building.

“I was frustrated,” Williams said at a press conference Friday in advance of Sunday’s game at Virginia. “We didn’t play well, we didn’t compete well, we didn’t execute well. I’ve gotten my butt beat before and I’m still alive but that was in the top three most frustrating of all time because we didn’t do anything that I liked.”

Putting the ugliness in perspective are the numbers themselves:

*No. 199 in scoring offense at 71.4 points per game.

*No. 297 in field goal percentage at 40.4 percent.

*No. 273 in 3-point field goal percentage at 30.3 percent.

*No. 155 in assists per game at 13.9.

*No. 186 in offensive efficiency