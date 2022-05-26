The importance of making free throws is common knowledge in basketball, and is a constant talking point by TV commentators. But it isn’t exactly the sexiest part of the game, so other than when players miss them in bunches, fans and writers rarely take notice.

Converting freebies from the charity stripe is a vital part of the game, however, as is getting to the line. A free throw means a foul was called on the opposing team, and that is usually on game plans for all teams entering games. Get the other guys in foul trouble, and the chances at winning are significantly enhanced.