CHAPEL HILL – Alijah Huzzie is feeling good these days.

First, he’s healthy, which wasn’t the case at the end of last football season. And he’s back playing cornerback, the position North Carolina brought him in to man for a couple of seasons after he transferred from East Tennessee State.

Huzzie played star last season after DeAndre Boykins was lost for the year during fall camp. At corner before arriving at UNC, Huzzie was an FCS All-American who had 12 interceptions in his last two seasons at ETSU.

That’s what UNC wanted from him, along with his NFL coverage skills. Instead, he was out of position all year. But the move back to corner?

“Oh yeah, it feels good,” Huzzie said. “It feels good.”

Huzzie played well at star. He earned a PFF grade of 73.3 registering 42 tackles, a TFL, three interceptions, and two hurries. And in 63 targets allowed 35 receptions for 355 yards, two TDs, and seven PBUs. He also had 11 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for opposing offenses.

Of the 727 snaps Huzzie played on that side of the ball, just 69 were at corner.

“I thought it really hurt us last year when we had to move him inside,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “It hurt us that DeAndre Boykins didn’t get to play because he’s tough and smart and love football and played a lot of football for us. It was a double problem when we moved our best corner inside.”

But Huzzie, who was an Honorable Mention All-ACC defensive back and return specialist last season, is back in the spot in which he grades as a future NFL performer.