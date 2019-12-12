Future Heels In State Title Games This Weekend
Six members of North Carolina’s class of 2020 are still playing football, as this weekend they will compete for state championships.
In all, 26 prospects have committed to UNC, most of whom will sign next Wednesday when the early signing period begins, but before then, six future Tar Heels will try to complete missions of bringing home state titles.
Note: Here is the NCHSAA state title game page
Here is their schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 14
4-Star DE Desmond Evans and 2-Star DB Jayden Chalmers of Lee County (Sanford, NC) faces off against Weddington (Matthews, NC) at 7:00 pm in the NCHSAA 3AA State Championship in Raleigh (Nc) at Carter Finley Stadium
Sanford Herald game information.
3-Star ATH Jefferson Boaz, 3-Star WR Stephen Gosnell and WR Landon Stevens of East Surry (Pilot Mountain, NC) battles Tarboro (NC) at 7:00 pm in the NCHSAA 1AA State Championship in Durham (NC) at Wallace Wade Stadium
3-Star OL Malik McGowan of Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC) takes on Southern Nash (Spring Hope, NC) at 3:00 pm in the NCHSAA 3A State Championship in Raleigh (NC) at Carter Finley Stadium.
3-Star RB Elijah Green of Blessed Trinity (GA) has a neutral playoff game against Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) at 4:30 pm in the GHSA 4A State Tournament.