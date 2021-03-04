TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules
The high school football season has started for recruits in the states of North Carolina and Virginia. Due to the Covid pandemic, both of the state high school sports associations postponed their regular fall seasons moving them to the spring. These two states are very important for the recruiting blueprint of North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and the UNC coaching staff.
There are five North Carolina class of 2021 signees thatstarted their seasons last week. THI will give weekly schedule and game results of each signee. Also, the Tar Heels have four current commitments in the class of 2022 and those players' schedules and results will be included as well.
Note: Treyvon Green, a 2022 commit played in the private school league in Virginia and they played in the fall of 2020.
CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES
MARCH 5
Olympic at South Mecklenburg (Bryson Nesbit)
Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill (Kamarro Edmonds)
Jacksonville at East Duplin (Tymir Brown)
Phoebus VA at Kecoughtan VA (Trevion Stevenson)
Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter (Gabe Stephens)
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITS
MARCH 5
Shelby at R-S Central (Malaki Hamrick)
First Colonial (VA) at Princess Anne (VA) (Tychaun Chapman)
Kempsville (VA) at Green Run (VA) (Tayon Holloway ) -
Treyvon Green - Life Christian Academy (VA) - Played Fall 2020 and finished 2-3
DEANA'S GAME OF THE WEEK
"My selection for the big game this week will be the Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill game on Friday night. These two programs are very highly respected state-wide and have championship pedigrees. I look for the Rams to use UNC running back signee Kamarro Edmonds as much as they can to get that 'W'. Wallace-Rose Hill is the alma mater of former UNC running back Javonte Williams. He worn 4 state titles for the Bulldogs during his playing years."