TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules - Playoffs

The high school football season in Virginia and North Carolina enters its seventh week and involves quite a few North Carolina signees and commits from the 2021 and 2022 classes as the playoffs begin in both states.

Due to the Covid pandemic, both of the state's high school sports associations postponed their regular fall seasons moving them to the spring. These two states are very important for the recruiting blueprint of UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Carolina coaching staff.

There are five North Carolina class of 2021 signees that started their seasons this spring. THI has given weekly schedule and game results of each signee. Also, the Tar Heels have four current commitments in the class of 2022 and those players' schedules and results will be included as well.

However, now that the state playoffs are here, we will continue monitoring the players whose teams remain in the hunt for state championships.

