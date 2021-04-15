 TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules - Playoffs
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 23:37:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules - Playoffs

Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The high school football season in Virginia and North Carolina enters its seventh week and involves quite a few North Carolina signees and commits from the 2021 and 2022 classes as the playoffs begin in both states.

Due to the Covid pandemic, both of the state's high school sports associations postponed their regular fall seasons moving them to the spring. These two states are very important for the recruiting blueprint of UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Carolina coaching staff.

There are five North Carolina class of 2021 signees that started their seasons this spring. THI has given weekly schedule and game results of each signee. Also, the Tar Heels have four current commitments in the class of 2022 and those players' schedules and results will be included as well.

However, now that the state playoffs are here, we will continue monitoring the players whose teams remain in the hunt for state championships.

Here is this weekend's schedule:


CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES

APRIL 17

Southern Guilford at Havelock (7-0) (Kamarro Edmonds)

Phoebus VA (4-0) (Trevion Stevenson) at Lafayette VA


Jacksonville (5-2) (Tymir Brown) - Season complete

Mountain Island Charter (2-5) (Gabe Stephens) - Season complete

South Mecklenburg (4-3) (Bryson Nesbit) - Season complete



CLASS OF 2022 COMMITS


APRIL 17

Walkertown at Shelby (5-2) (Malaki Hamrick)

Life Christian VA (2-3) at St. Frances MD (Treyvon Green)


Princess Anne VA (3-2) (Tychaun Chapman) - Season complete

Green Run VA (3-2) (Tayon Holloway ) - Season complete

DEANA'S GAME OF THE WEEK

"My selection for the big game this week will be the Shelby Golden Lions hosting the Walkertown Wolfpack in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. The Golden Lions are led by 4-star outside linebacker Malaki Hamrick who has committed to UNC."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}