TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules - Week 5

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Football Schedules - Week 5
The high school football season in Virginia and North Carolina enters its fourth week and involes quite a few UNC signees and commits fromt he 2021 and 2022 classes.
Due to the Covid pandemic, both of the state high school sports associations postponed their regular fall seasons moving them to the spring. These two states are very important for the recruiting blueprint of UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Carolina coaching staff.
There are five North Carolina class of 2021 signees thatstarted their seasons last week. THI will give weekly schedule and game results of each signee. Also, the Tar Heels have four current commitments in the class of 2022 and those players' schedules and results will be included as well.
Note: Treyvon Green, a 2022 commit played in the private school league in Virginia and they played in the fall of 2020.
CLASS OF 2021 SIGNEES
MARCH 26
Havelock (4-0) at Northside-Jacksonville (Kamarro Edmonds)
Swansboro at Jacksonville (3-1) (Tymir Brown)
Mountain Island Charter (1-3) at Pine Lake Prep (Gabe Stephens)
South Mecklenburg (1-3) at AL Brown (Bryson Nesbit)
Phoebus VA (3-0) at Gloucester VA (Trevion Stevenson)
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITS
MARCH 26
Princess Anne VA (3-1) at Bayside VA (Tychaun Chapman)
Green Run VA (2-1) at Ocean Lakes VA (Tayon Holloway )
MARCH 27
Shelby (4-0) at Kings Mountain (Malaki Hamrick)
Treyvon Green - Life Christian Academy (VA) - Played Fall 2020 and finished 2-3
DEANA'S GAME OF THE WEEK
"My selection for the big game this week will be another Cleveland County showdown as the Shelby Golden Lions travel to Kings Mountain, NC on Saturday to take on the Kings Mountain Mountaineers. The Golden Lions are led by North Carolina class of 2022 commit Malaki Hamrick, who stars at outside linebacker and highly-ranked defensive lineman Santana Hopper. This will be a big-time battle for county bragging rights as both teams are undefeated and top favorites to make a state championship run. "