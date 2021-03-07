TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results
North Carolina has 5 signees from the class of 2021 and four commitments from the class of 2022 participating in the spring 2021 football season. Most were in action this week.
THI takes a look at how they did in their gridiron matchups.
Class Of 2021 Signees
Friday, Mar. 5th
3-Star ATH Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock (NC) defeated Wallace-Rose Hill (Teachey, NC) 56-7
STATS: Edmonds ran 6 times for 175 yards with 2 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 18 yards in one half of play. .
3-Star CB Tymir Brown of Jacksonville (NC) defeated East Duplin (Beulaville, NC) 32-27
STATS: Brown ran 4 times for 26 yards and caught 3 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown.
4-Star TE Bryson Nesbit of South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) lost to Olympic (Charlotte, NC) 28-3
2-Star LB Trevion Stevenson of Phoebus (Hampton VA) - did not play due to opponent having Covid quarantine
4-Star LB Gabe Stephens of Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, NC) defeated Christ the King (Huntersville, NC) 58-0
STATS: Stephens had 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.
Class Of 2022 Commits
Friday, Mar. 5th
3-Star APB Tychaun Chapman of Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) defeated First Colonial (Virginia Beach, VA) 70-0.
STATS: Chapman caught touchdowns passes of 63 and 54 yards.
4-Star LB Malaki Hamrick of Shelby (NC) defeated R-S Central (Rutherfordton, NC) 38-22
STATS: Hamrick had 17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack.
4-Star CB Tayon Holloway of Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA) defeated Kempsville (Virginia Beach, VA) 42-0
STATS: Holloway scored on a touchdown pass on the very first play of game.
3-Star OT Treyvon Green of Life Christian Academy (Chester, VA) - 2020 season completed