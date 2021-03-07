 TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 15:00:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results

Gabe Stephens
Gabe Stephens (Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

North Carolina has 5 signees from the class of 2021 and four commitments from the class of 2022 participating in the spring 2021 football season. Most were in action this week.

THI takes a look at how they did in their gridiron matchups.

Class Of 2021 Signees

Friday, Mar. 5th

3-Star ATH Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock (NC) defeated Wallace-Rose Hill (Teachey, NC) 56-7

STATS: Edmonds ran 6 times for 175 yards with 2 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 18 yards in one half of play. .


3-Star CB Tymir Brown of Jacksonville (NC) defeated East Duplin (Beulaville, NC) 32-27

STORY

STATS: Brown ran 4 times for 26 yards and caught 3 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown.


4-Star TE Bryson Nesbit of South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) lost to Olympic (Charlotte, NC) 28-3


2-Star LB Trevion Stevenson of Phoebus (Hampton VA) - did not play due to opponent having Covid quarantine


4-Star LB Gabe Stephens of Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, NC) defeated Christ the King (Huntersville, NC) 58-0

STORY

STATS: Stephens had 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.

Class Of 2022 Commits

Friday, Mar. 5th

3-Star APB Tychaun Chapman of Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) defeated First Colonial (Virginia Beach, VA) 70-0.

STORY

STATS: Chapman caught touchdowns passes of 63 and 54 yards.


4-Star LB Malaki Hamrick of Shelby (NC) defeated R-S Central (Rutherfordton, NC) 38-22

STORY

STATS: Hamrick had 17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack.


4-Star CB Tayon Holloway of Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA) defeated Kempsville (Virginia Beach, VA) 42-0

STORY

STATS: Holloway scored on a touchdown pass on the very first play of game.

3-Star OT Treyvon Green of Life Christian Academy (Chester, VA) - 2020 season completed

