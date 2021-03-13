TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results
North Carolina has five signees from the class of 2021 and four commitments from the class of 2022 participating in the spring 2021 football season. Most were in action this weekend.
THI takes a look at how they did in their gridiron matchups.
Class Of 2021 Signees
Friday, Mar. 12th
3-Star ATH Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock (NC) defeated West Carteret (Morehead City, NC) 62-13
STATS: Edmonds ran 4 times for 70 yards with 2 touchdowns.
3-Star CB Tymir Brown of Jacksonville (NC) defeated Northside (Jacksonville, NC) 41-6
STATS: Brown caught 1 pass for 10 yards.
4-Star TE Bryson Nesbit of South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) lost to Providence (Charlotte, NC) 27-6
STATS: Nesbit caught a touchdown pass.
2-Star LB Trevion Stevenson of Phoebus (Hampton VA) defeated Hampton (VA) 23-12 Stevenson is out with an injury
4-Star LB Gabe Stephens of Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, NC) lost to Thomas Jefferson Academy (Mooresboro, NC) 25-21
STATS: No Report.
Class Of 2022 Commits
Friday, Mar. 12th
3-Star APB Tychaun Chapman of Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) defeated Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach, VA) 22-7
STATS: No Report
4-Star LB Malaki Hamrick of Shelby (NC) defeated Chase (Forest City, NC) 47-41
STATS: Hamrick had 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a sack.
4-Star CB Tayon Holloway of Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA) lost to Salem (VA) 28-27
STATS: Holloway ran for 3 touchdowns.
.
3-Star OT Treyvon Green of Life Christian Academy (Chester, VA) - 2020 season completed