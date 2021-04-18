TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results: Playoffs

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results: Playoffs
North Carolina has five signees from the class of 2021 and four commitments from the class of 2022 participating in the spring 2021 football season. There were three future Tar Heels in state playoffs action
THI takes a look at how they did in their gridiron matchups:
Class Of 2021 Signees
Friday, Apr. 16th
3-Star ATH Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock (NC) defeated Southern Guilford (Greensboro,NC) 56-14
STATS: Edmonds ran 6 times for 64 yards with 2 touchdowns and returned 2 kickoffs for 160 yards with 2 touchdowns.
2-Star LB Trevion Stevenson of Phoebus (Hampton VA) lost to Lafayette (Williamsburg, VA) 29-18
3-Star CB Tymir Brown of Jacksonville (NC) - Season complete
4-Star LB Gabe Stephens of Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, NC) - Season complete
4-Star TE Bryson Nesbit of South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) - Season complete
Class Of 2022 Commits
Friday, Apr. 16th
4-Star LB Malaki Hamrick of Shelby (NC) defeated Walkertown (NC) 42-6
STATS: Hamrick had 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack.
3-Star OT Treyvon Green of Life Christian Academy (Chester, VA) did not play
4-Star CB Tayon Holloway of Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA) - Season complete
3-Star APB Tychaun Chapman of Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) - Season complete