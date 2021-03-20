TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results: Week 4

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results: Week 4
North Carolina has five signees from the class of 2021 and four commitments from the class of 2022 participating in the spring 2021 football season. Most were in action this weekend.
THI takes a look at how they did in their gridiron matchups:
Class Of 2021 Signees
Friday, Mar. 19th
3-Star ATH Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock (NC) defeated White Oak (Jacksonville, NC) 62-8
STATS: DNP
3-Star CB Tymir Brown of Jacksonville (NC) lost to West Carteret (Morehead City, NC) 24-19
STATS: Brown ran 3 times for 11 yards and caught 2 passes for 33 yards.
4-Star LB Gabe Stephens of Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, NC) lost to Rutherfordton-Spindale Central (Rutherfordton, NC) 48-42
STATS: Stephens had 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.
Saturday, March 20th
4-Star TE Bryson Nesbit of South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) defeated Harding (Charlotte, NC) 42-0
STATS: Nesbit had 2 touchdown receptions.
2-Star LB Trevion Stevenson of Phoebus (Hampton VA) defeated Bethel (Hampton, VA) 33-6
NOTE: Stevenson is out with an injury
Class Of 2022 Commits
Friday, Mar. 19th
3-Star APB Tychaun Chapman of Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) defeated Kellam (Virginia Beach, VA) 20-14 OT
STATS: Chapman scored the game-winning touchdown in OT.
4-Star LB Malaki Hamrick of Shelby (NC) defeated Burns (Lawndale, NC) 20-18
STATS: Hamrick had 7 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.
4-Star CB Tayon Holloway of Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA) defeated First Colonial (Virginia Beach, VA) 48-0
STATS: No Report.
3-Star OT Treyvon Green of Life Christian Academy (Chester, VA) - 2020 season completed