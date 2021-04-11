TarHeelIllustrated - Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results: Week 7

Future Tar Heels' Weekend Results: Week 7
North Carolina has five signees from the class of 2021 and four commitments from the class of 2022 participating in the spring 2021 football season. Most were in action this weekend.
THI takes a look at how they did in their gridiron matchups:
Class Of 2021 Signees
Thursday, Apr. 8th
3-Star CB Tymir Brown of Jacksonville (NC) lost to Havelock (NC) 41-14
STATS: Brown ran 1 time for 1 yard and caught 1 pass for 11 yards.
3-Star ATH Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock (NC) defeated Jacksonville (NC) 41-14
STATS: Edmonds ran 14 times for 173 yards with 2 touchdowns and caught a pass for 5 yards. .
4-Star LB Gabe Stephens of Mountain Island Charter (Mount Holly, NC) defeated Union Academy (Monroe, NC) 60-19
STATS: Stephens had 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a sack.
Friday, Apr. 9th
4-Star TE Bryson Nesbit of South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) defeated West Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC) 38-14
STATS: Nesbit caught a touchdown reception.
Saturday, Apr. 10th
2-Star LB Trevion Stevenson of Phoebus (Hampton VA) defeated Hopewell (VA) 28-7
STATS: Stevenson said, “I had around five sacks (plus) five tackles for loss.”
Class Of 2022 Commits
Thursday, Apr. 1st
4-Star LB Malaki Hamrick of Shelby (NC) defeated East Rutherford (Forest City, NC) forfeit
3-Star OT Treyvon Green of Life Christian Academy (Chester, VA) did not play
4-Star CB Tayon Holloway of Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA) season is completed
3-Star APB Tychaun Chapman of Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) season is completed