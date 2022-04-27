G.G. Jackson Commits To UNC

COLUMBIA, SC - Gregory “G.G” Jackson, the No. 1 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, announced Wednesday in a ceremony at his high school he will play basketball at North Carolina.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, chose the Tar Heels over primarily Duke, but also South Carolina and the G-League.

Jackson took an official visit to UNC the weekend of Oct. 15, and has been to UNC multiple times, and got a visit from Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and assistant coach Jeff Lebo the week the Tar Heels went to New Orleans for the Final Four.