G.G. Jackson Commits To UNC
COLUMBIA, SC - Gregory “G.G” Jackson, the No. 1 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, announced Wednesday in a ceremony at his high school he will play basketball at North Carolina.
Jackson, who is 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, chose the Tar Heels over primarily Duke, but also South Carolina and the G-League.
Jackson took an official visit to UNC the weekend of Oct. 15, and has been to UNC multiple times, and got a visit from Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and assistant coach Jeff Lebo the week the Tar Heels went to New Orleans for the Final Four.
“It’s always all love with him and all love around there,” Jackson said, when asked about a conversation with Davis the week of the Sweet 16 before UNC defeated UCLA. “I liked watching them. They don’t play as many guys as other programs do, so this [tournament run] surprised me a little.
“Obviously, Coach Hubert knows what he’s doing, though. It seems like all the coaches and the players are always on the same page.”
Jackson is the second member of the class of 203 to commit to UNC, joining Simeon Wilcher, who committed in October.
Stay with THI for more on this story.