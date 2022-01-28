The recruiting process of 5-star 2023 forward Gregory "G.G" Jackson is taking shape.

The nation's tenth-ranked junior took official visits to North Carolina in October and Georgetown in November. Things quieted down for almost three months as Ridge View's high school season took precedent. However, business picked up last weekend with a long awaited official visit to Duke.

North Carolina has been considered the leader by many recruiting analysts since the summer. Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with G.G.'s father, Bishop, Thursday night, and he confirmed there was truth to that buzz.