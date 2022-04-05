G.G. Jackson's Recruitment Reaching The Midnight Hour
The G.G. Jackson recruitment has been on the minds of Tar Heel fans for many a month. The only diversion was North Carolina's 21st Final Four run in New Orleans. There was a lot going on in the Cre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news