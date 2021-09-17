Gregory Jackson has become one of the very top basketball players nationally in the Class of 2023.

The 6-foot-9 junior from Columbia, SC, has five stars beside his name and a No. 10 ranking to prove it. He was already a top-twenty caliber player, but a sensational summer turned heads of coaches and recruiting analysts alike.

"Jackson plays with toughness and a lot of pop, he has a way of finding production in his game. He has spent July as a top performer in the Nike EYBL bubble and now the NBPA Top 100 camp," Jamie Shaw wrote a few weeks back.

Another validation Jackson's talent is the steady stream of college coaches making their way to Ridge View High School in the past week. Hubert Davis, Jeff Lebo, and Brad Frederick were all in to see him on September 9, which was the first day staffs could get out on the road to watch live workouts. Georgetown, South Carolina, USC, Virginia have also made their way to Columbia. He also added an Alabama offer this past Monday to his other invites that go roughly twenty deep.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with "G.G.'s" father, Bishop on Thursday night before they took headed out to a fall league game. Mr. Jackson shared some morsels about the trip as well as the family's growing relationship with Coach Davis.